Welcome to this edition of the Bearcats BlogCast, the only podcast about the Cincinnati Bearcats with a ridiculous sounding name. As usual, I'm joined on this episode by Matt Opper.

We start this episode off by talking Cincinnati basketball. Namely we talk about the 2017 portion of the 2016-’17 season, with a focus on the win at Houston. We hit up UC’s strengths and weaknesses, the offense’s efficiency decline, the stellar defense, the league being trash at offense in general and preview the game tomorrow against the SMU Mustangs.

From there, Matt and I discuss Luke Fickell’s coaching staff. We don’t have completely similar opinions on the matter, which should make it interesting to listen to. We also share our giddy joy about Jarrel White’s commitment and what it means for local recruiting. We also take an extremely early look at what we think UC’s record will be in the upcoming season. Very scientific.

This is where the podcast gets weird. We talk about the group of 5 playoff rumors, coaching searches and somehow ended up figuring out if SMU could win 8 games. It was a wild time.

Since I’ve been poor at my resolution of not posting more in the New Year, I convinced Matt to record a post-SMU podcast. Look for it about an hour after the game.