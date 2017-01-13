As promised, here’s this week’s special post-SMU podcast. I’m joined on this episode by Matt Opper. You can find new and old episodes of the Bearcats BlogCast on iTunes, Stitcher and anywhere else podcasts are found for that matter. Thanks for listening and sharing. It’s very much appreciated.

Matt and I waste no time in breaking down everything good and bad from Cincinnati’s thrilling win against the SMU Mustangs. We talk Gary Clark, Troy Caupain, Jacob Evan’s off night, Kyle Washington, the Cincinnati defense, the explosive offense and wonder who the second best team in the league might be. Answer: we don’t know.

As always, thank you for listening and sharing. Enjoy your first place Bearcats. I know I am.

Photo by Kareem Elgazzar / Enquirer