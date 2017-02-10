Welcome to this edition of the Bearcats BlogCast. I’m joined on this episode by Matt Opper. You can find new and old episodes of the Bearcats BlogCast on iTunes, Stitcher and anywhere else podcasts are found for that matter. Thanks for listening and sharing. It’s very much appreciated.

Matt and I dive into Cincinnati Bearcats basketball to begin this podcast. We start off by talking about the latest win over Central Florida. We talk about the stuff that really stands out, the defense and Kyle Washington. Since we are the negative podcast, we talk about our concerns with the latest slide in the offense. We talk particularly about the guard play.

We also deep dive preview the huge, huge game against SMU this weekend.

Matt and I end the podcast breaking down the recently released Bearcats football schedule.