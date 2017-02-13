Matt Opper and I jump right into the Bearcats loss at SMU on this edition of the Bearcats BlogCast. We cover the game from every aspect, as one should come to expect. We talk about what worked, what didn’t work, the bench, the offense, the defense, the starters, but we didn’t talk about George Bush. That’s for another podcast. Not one of ours, but another one in general.

We also discuss the greater issue of where this loss puts the Cincinnati Bearcats in the grand scheme of March Madness. Slight spoiler, it’s not an ideal place. You probably already knew that because you are a smart and good looking person who has a lot of intuition and pluck.

I’ve teased this many times before without paying off, but the blog is about to become reborn. This year is too important and too special to not have commentary from me. That is the most selfish and conceited thing I’ve probably ever written, but personally, I have to talk about it. This is a season for the ages and the best team we’ve seen at Cincinnati since the Logan years. We need to treasure this moment.

You can find new and old episodes of the Bearcats BlogCast on iTunes, Stitcher and anywhere else podcasts are found for that matter. Thanks for listening and sharing. It’s very much appreciated. Thanks a thousand times and a thousand times more to Nick Colosimo for the podcast logo.