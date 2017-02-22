Bearcats BlogCast time once again. As usual, Matt Opper and I dive into the latest in Cincinnati Bearcats news and other hijinks. Matt and I start with the Bearcats dominant win over Tulsa. We talk about the big game from the guards, focusing on the improved play from Kevin Johnson and Justin Jenifer specifically. We size up the rest of the AAC in advance of the AAC tournament. We talk about who we’d like UC to avoid in Hartford.

From there, we talk a little bit about the Bearcats plan to play at BB&T Arena over the dilapidated boat that is US Bank Arena.

As you can tell by the headline, the conversation then moves towards the NCAA tournament. We look at Cincinnati’s seeding upside, potential first round matchups, potential round of 32 matchups, and even potential Sweet 16 matchups. The path for success in the next month is definitely there for our beloved Bearcats.

You can find new and old episodes of the Bearcats BlogCast on iTunes, Stitcher and anywhere else podcasts are found for that matter. Thanks for listening and sharing. It’s very much appreciated. Thanks a thousand times and a thousand times more to Nick Colosimo for the podcast logo.