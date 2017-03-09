Welcome to this Bearcats BlogCast episode and post. The theme of this episode is quite clear, it’s everything about the AAC tournament. From favorites to also rans, dark horses to teams that have no shot, everything is covered in this podcast with myself and Matt Opper.

Matt and I give our predictions of who we think will win the tournament, Cincinnati’s draw, the general watchability of this tournament and even pick Cinderellas, of which there are a lot for this league.

We also start by discussing the AAC all conference teams and individual awards. It’s a good time.

You can find new and old episodes of the Bearcats BlogCast on iTunes, Stitcher and anywhere else podcasts are found for that matter. Thanks for listening and sharing. It’s very much appreciated. Thanks a thousand times and a thousand times more to Nick Colosimo for the podcast logo.