Welcome to this edition of the Bearcats BlogCast. In this huge episode 77, Matt Opper and I talk finances. With the recently released 2016 NCAA finances from USA Today, Matt and I discuss what it means to Cincinnati and what it means for the AAC as a whole. We also talk a little bit about the upcoming AAC television deal and what that could mean for the Bearcats in the future.

Matt and I also discuss Lyndon Johnson being named to Bruce Feldman’s freak list, Troy Caupain and his NBA future and the other nonsense that we always end up rambling about.

Like previous editions of the show, you can find the podcast on iTunes, Stitcher and anywhere else podcasts are found for that matter. If there are more places you want the podcast, I will provide them. As always, thank you for your support. It’s greatly appreciated.