Welcome to this edition of the Bearcats BlogCast. Chris Bains IS BACK (/Trey Kirby voice) to talk to Matt Opper and I about all things Cincinnati Bearcats. That’s right, the band is reunited once again.

We waste zero time, a rarity for the podcast, in jumping into football talk. We start right away with discussing Luke Fickell and his impact on the program. That dovetails into a conversation about the coaching staff and our expectations for the upcoming season. We give our opinions on who the starting quarterback should be for the Bearcats and other general thoughts on the offense.

The trio give their takes on where the Bearcats could finish up record wise this season, both in the good and the bad. We end the podcast by talking about the new video board at Nippert Stadium, which doesn’t end up being a conversation about the video board at Nippert Stadium for long.

Like previous editions of the show, you can find the podcast on iTunes, Stitcher and anywhere else podcasts are found for that matter. If there are more places you want the podcast, I will provide them. As always, thank you for your support. It’s greatly appreciated.