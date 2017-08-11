Hi, friends. This is a new edition of the Bearcats BlogCast. It’s a more traditional episode, given that I’m here with Chris Bains. It’s also more traditional because I have given it a number. It’s traditional in a third way that there was a catastrophe during the recording that you can probably tell where it happened, but it hopefully isn’t too much of a big deal.

Be sure to check out my interview with former Bearcat kicker Tony Miliano if you haven’t already.

Chris and I jump into the big news of the day, Aeneas Hawkins committing to Penn State. That leads into a conversation about the future of Cincinnati recruiting and what Luke Fickell can do to get some of the big name Cincinnati prospects to stay in Cincinnati.

From there, we get to the meat of the episode, a game by game preview and prediction for the season. We both correctly predicted Cincinnati would go 4-8 last season, so we have a lot of credibility. We also kind of ran out of steam near the end, so I hope you weren’t really stoked for the UConn preview.

Like previous editions of the show, you can find the podcast on iTunes, Stitcher and anywhere else podcasts are found for that matter. If there are more places you want the podcast, I will provide them. As always, thank you for your support. It’s greatly appreciated.