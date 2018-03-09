https://thebloguin.files.wordpress.com/2018/03/2018-03-09-08-11-49-computer-record.mp3 Welcome to this post telling you about the current edition of the Bearcats BlogCast. Chris Bains and I hit the ground running early in the morning to break down everything Bearcats. We talk about the huge win over Wichita State, celebrate the Bearcats, namely Gary Clark’s, success in the conference awards and run through the AAC tournament. This post is shorter than usual, but the author of this post is running late by not just ending this sentence and publishing, so it’s time of that.

Like previous editions of the show, you can find the podcast on iTunes, Stitcher, Google Play and anywhere else podcasts are found for that matter. If there are more places you want the podcast, I will provide them. As always, thank you for your support. It’s greatly appreciated.