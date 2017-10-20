Welcome to this edition of the Bearcats BlogCast, where the header makes sense if you make it to the end. Or skip to the end. If you get to the end, you’ll hear it is the point. This edition of the podcast kicks off with some football talk.

We hit up the loss to USF. You can’t talk about the Cincinnati Bearcats without talking about the offense, namely one position. We talk in depth about the decision to keep playing Hayden Moore, as well as giving our theories to why he remains the starter. We have some good ones.

That topic turns into a discussion about the Bearcats homecoming contest against Southern Methodist, a game in which the Bearcats are more than a touchdown underdog. Without giving a spoiler, SMU has a very good offense and a good turnover margin. You know who doesn’t have a good offense and sports a bad turnover margin? Also, I predict a shootout and I have been 1-1 in my shootout predictions.

The podcast rounds third and heads for home by breaking down the AAC preseason poll and the all-conference team. One of us is very mad about no Bearcats showing up on the first team. Another of us is mad that Sean Kilpatrick didn’t win AAC player of the year. The third of us forgot Sean Kilpatrick was a very high usage player.

Like previous editions of the show, you can find the podcast on iTunes, Stitcher, Google Play and anywhere else podcasts are found for that matter. If there are more places you want the podcast, I will provide them. As always, thank you for your support. It’s greatly appreciated. Who says I never update this part?