In this edition of the Bearcats BlogCast, Chris Bains and I start off by digging into Cincinnati Bearcats basketball. We break down the positives and the small negatives of the Bearcats 5-0 start. One of the negatives is the lack of free viewing of the Bearcats trip to the Cayman Islands, but that is a discussion best left for the podcast. Chris has some big thoughts.

From there, we turn a mournful eye to Bearcats football. We break down the latest loss to East Carolina. That basically turns into thoughts about the job Luke Fickell has done getting the team into shape. We talk about what happened to the defense and why it is so bad. One thing we didn’t talk about was Hayden Moore, so you can be thankful for that.

Speaking of being thankful, Chris and I end the podcast talking about what things Cincinnati related we are thankful for, on this, the day before Thanksgiving.

I can speak for Chris here in wishing you and yours a happy Thanksgiving. Thanksgiving is also my birthday so be sure to bestow many birthday greetings and presents upon me.

Like previous editions of the show, you can find the podcast on iTunes, Stitcher, Google Play and anywhere else podcasts are found for that matter. If there are more places you want the podcast, I will provide them. As always, thank you for your support. It’s greatly appreciated.