Can you guess which Christmas song was in my head when I named this podcast? I bet you can’t! This week’s edition of the Bearcats BlogCast features myself along with Chris Bains. Chris and I kick things off with football. But this time it was good! We get into everything related to Cincinnati signing day. We talk the highs, the higher highs, the potential misses and focus up on what Luke Fickell and his staff were able to accomplish.

Chris and I smoothly transition into talking about Cincinnati Bearcats basketball. Since neither of us paid much attention to UAPB, it was an accident I swear, we mainly focus up on how great the victory was over UCLA. That does pinch off into a separate discussion about the inconsistency of Jarron Cumberland. We briefly preview Cleveland State because nothing keeps a podcast timely like discussing a game that takes place that night.

I can speak for Chris here, we both thank you for your support and we wish you the best of holiday seasons. Be safe in your travels.

Like previous editions of the show, you can find the podcast on iTunes, Stitcher, Google Play and anywhere else podcasts are found for that matter. If there are more places you want the podcast, I will provide them. As always, thank you for your support. It’s greatly appreciated.