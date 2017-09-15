Scott and Chris break down the Bearcats loss to Michigan, the good, the bad and the ugly. We talk highs and lows, positivity and negativity. The Minor and the Moore. You get the point.

From there, we preview the Battle for the Bell as the Bearcats take on Miami University. We don’t start off talking about the game, we start off discussing the point spread, which has Miami as a 5 point favorite. Chris and I do get into our predictions for the game, in which one of us picks the streak to end. We also talk about the extension of the Miami series and give our opinions on the Paul Brown Stadium games.

The basketball schedule was released as we recorded the podcast and we waste no time giving our hot schedule takes. Are we fans of the small amount of late games? Yes. Are we fans of the back loaded schedule? Sure. Are we turning our focus to purely basketball? Not yet!

We close by running through the AAC, as we are wont to do.

