Scott and Chris dive into the sadness void to discuss the Bearcats loss against Nevada. We hit it where it hurts, trying to break down what went wrong, where to look for answers, what UC could have avoided to escape with a win, and the overall big picture of this season’s NCAA tournament. This game is still hard to talk about nearly a week later. It was harder to talk about than I imagined.

We also talk some about Mick Cronin. We discuss his post game comments regarding the Sweet 16. We talk about what Mick has to do differently to avoid this same fate in the future. We close by talking about Mick and the Louisville job if Chris Mack doesn’t accept it first.

