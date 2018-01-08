Hi, hello, welcome. In this week’s edition of the Bearcats BlogCast, Chris Bains and I jump right into the Cincinnati Bearcats big victory over the SMU Mustangs. The Bearcats left absolutely no doubt in this one, winning by 20 points. Chris and I talk about how great the defense is and has been, we talk about Jarron Cumberland’s big second half, Jacob Evans and his continued good play and Gary Clark being the man. We give our opinion about SMU’s squad as well, which isn’t incredibly positive after that performance.

Chris and I try to figure out the consistency issues with the Cincinnati offense. Even though the Bearcats won big, the team did not shoot very well. We try to get to the bottom of this matter. We also give a little preview of the Bearcats road trip to Florida starting on Saturday night.

We more or less wrap up this edition of the podcast by looking at the AAC as a whole, deciding who’s really got what it takes to challenge UC and Wichita State. Chris and I give our predictions for the national title game, or should I say the game to determine who is the runner up to national champion UCF. I also jokingly ask Chris if UC will be in any too early top 25 polls before we debate if any AAC teams will be ranked.

Like previous editions of the show, you can find the podcast on iTunes, Stitcher, Google Play and anywhere else podcasts are found for that matter. If there are more places you want the podcast, I will provide them. As always, thank you for your support. It’s greatly appreciated.