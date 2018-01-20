On this weekend edition of the Bearcats BlogCast, Scott is rejoined by Matt Opper. The two of us take on a big picture discussion about Cincinnati Bearcats basketball, with the Florida sweep as a backdrop. Since Matt hasn’t been on the show in a while, we get his thoughts on this team. We talk about what’s been great, Gary Clark, what’s been not great, the bench, and what needs to change if this team is going to make a big run.

Matt and I are known to get off on a bit of a tangent. This episode starts with a 4 minute discussion about Seat Geek so we have our shit on point.

Like previous editions of the show, you can find the podcast on iTunes, Stitcher, Google Play and anywhere else podcasts are found for that matter.


