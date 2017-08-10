In this edition of the Bearcats BlogCast, I’m lucky enough to interview former Cincinnati Bearcat kicker Tony Miliano. He’s an awesomely nice guy who took the time to answer pretty much every single question I had about his UC playing career. That included some of his personal highlight moments and some of the bad moments that he had in a UC uniform. Here are just some of the topics we discussed:

how he got into kicking

becoming a Bearcat

bowl swag

playing under an interim coach for a bowl game

the difference between the Butch Jones and Tommy Tuberville regimes

the 2010 transition season when he was a redshirt

winning the kicking job in 2011

losing the kicking job in 2014

the best opposing stadiums

the worst place to play and why it was UConn

conference realignment

what he’s up to now

There’s a lot more outside of that as well. Tony is pretty great and pretty open. This was a lot of fun. I hope it’s fun for you to listen to as well.

Like previous editions of the show, you can find the podcast on iTunes, Stitcher and anywhere else podcasts are found for that matter. If there are more places you want the podcast, I will provide them. As always, thank you for your support. It’s greatly appreciated.