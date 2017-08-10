In this edition of the Bearcats BlogCast, I’m lucky enough to interview former Cincinnati Bearcat kicker Tony Miliano. He’s an awesomely nice guy who took the time to answer pretty much every single question I had about his UC playing career. That included some of his personal highlight moments and some of the bad moments that he had in a UC uniform. Here are just some of the topics we discussed:
- how he got into kicking
- becoming a Bearcat
- bowl swag
- playing under an interim coach for a bowl game
- the difference between the Butch Jones and Tommy Tuberville regimes
- the 2010 transition season when he was a redshirt
- winning the kicking job in 2011
- losing the kicking job in 2014
- the best opposing stadiums
- the worst place to play and why it was UConn
- conference realignment
- what he’s up to now
There’s a lot more outside of that as well. Tony is pretty great and pretty open. This was a lot of fun. I hope it’s fun for you to listen to as well.
Like previous editions of the show, you can find the podcast on iTunes, Stitcher and anywhere else podcasts are found for that matter. If there are more places you want the podcast, I will provide them. As always, thank you for your support. It’s greatly appreciated.