Chris Bains and I turn the page on the Cincinnati Bearcats football season and the Crosstown Shootout drama in this edition of the Bearcats BlogCast. Like previous editions of the show, you can find the podcast on iTunes, Stitcher, Google Play and anywhere else podcasts are found for that matter. If there are more places you want the podcast, I will provide them. As always, thank you for your support. It’s greatly appreciated.

As mentioned, Chris and I start this episode by discussing the football season in a game that I like to call ‘Was this a good season?’ That game is the loose framework of a free flowing conversation in which we run through the majority of the AAC, giving our takes on how things shook out. That ties into talk about the various head coaching changes around the league and the stability for the future of the AAC.

That is followed by Chris and I being the last to give our takes on the Crosstown Shootout and the subsequent fallout of said Crosstown Shootout. I don’t feel entirely comfortable calling JP Marcura a douchebag, but I called him a douche anyway. Sorry to his mother. Chris and I dive deep into what went wrong against Xavier, Kyle Washington and what to make of the defensive breakdown. We turn our attention to the Florida Gators for tomorrow’s very intriguing test between a couple of teams looking for an anchor win.