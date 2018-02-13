Hi, welcome to this Bearcats BlogCast. My name is Scott. That introduction is something I did not do during the podcast. I was in such a hurry to introduce my guest, Spencer from Oh Varsity, that I forgot. But you know it’s me if you downloaded the show. You know it’s me if you are on my site. You probably aren’t *that* new.

Spencer is a great guy and this was a great time. This was the first time we’ve ever talked, but we quickly get past all that awkwardness and into the good stuff. The good stuff being talking about how kick ass this Cincinnati Bearcats basketball team is. We praise up Jacob Evans, Kyle Washington, Tre Scott, Nysier Brooks, Cane Broome and of course the main man, Gary Clark.

We didn’t have a shot sheet, which is pretty evident once you listen. Spencer and I jump around quite a bit, talking about the AAC, Houston, Rob Gray, Tulane and more. Spencer goes on a hilarious rant about UConn, UConn fans and Kevin Ollie that I loved.

We also talk about games from the past that sucked, the difference between this year’s team and last year’s team, enjoying the journey of this team, Xavier and how Xavier sucks, and more Gary Clark.

This one was a lot of fun and you should all support Spencer and Oh Varsity because they are great. I’m a fan.

Also, Matt and Chris are both dead. RIP Matt and Chris.

Like previous editions of the show, you can find the podcast on iTunes, Stitcher, Google Play and anywhere else podcasts are found for that matter. If there are more places you want the podcast, I will provide them. As always, thank you for your support. It’s greatly appreciated.