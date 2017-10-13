Welcome to this edition of the Bearcats BlogCast, where Chris Bains and myself cover all the Cincinnati Bearcats insanity this week. We start by talking about the Bearcats loss to Central Florida. Chris gave us a 15 minute time limit for those of you who can’t put yourselves through that again.

We spin off from there to talk about the other Florida team on the docket, the USF Bulls. Chris and I have a discussion about if the spread is too high. Yes, Cincinnati football has come to that point where we briefly debate a 24 point spread. Half of the preview turns into us debating if Central Florida is better than South Florida.

Chris and I dive into a bit of a deeper topic, which is who is to blame for the defensive woes. I play a bit of a devil’s advocate on this one, which turned into an interesting debate. Is Tommy Tuberville to blame? Is Marcus Freeman? Is Luke Fickell? Are you to blame? Is this all your fault? Why are you such a bad person? Be better.

To bring joy to your ears, we end the podcast discussing Cincinnati Bearcats basketball. It was a fun time and I legitimately got excited for the season to start as we were talking.

Like previous editions of the show, you can find the podcast on iTunes, Stitcher and anywhere else podcasts are found for that matter. If there are more places you want the podcast, I will provide them. As always, thank you for your support. It’s greatly appreciated.