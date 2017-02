Today, Mick Cronin should win his 300th game as a college basketball coach. That’s quite the accomplishment. Since it’s such a huge deal, it should be honored. Since I have no girlfriend or interesting personal life on this Friday night before the potential 300th win, I will rank every win. I will not comment on every win, because god damn, I’m not insane.

Since this is a long list, I did not put dates. I did rank by Ken Pom, so on some of these OVC schools, you just have to guess when it was. I can’t do everything for you. I will admit right away that I have probably underrated/overrated the first wins. The numbers next to the schools are the Ken Pom ranks. I pretty much just listed those, although the top has plenty of exceptions.