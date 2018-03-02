https://thebloguin.files.wordpress.com/2018/03/2018-03-02-09-28-26-computer-record.mp3

Welcome to this championship edition of the Bearcats BlogCast. This time I remembered to introduce myself! Chris Bains and I are reunited for this episode, which we hope you enjoy. I certainly enjoyed recording it.

Chris and I jump right into the big news of the day, the Jacob Evans injury scare. We are mainly relieved that he doesn’t appear to be seriously injured. We talk a bit more in depth about the Bearcats convincing victory over the Tulane Green Wave. There are no negative parts, outside of the Evans injury, so it is a very fun conversation.

We hit up things like Gary Clark, Tre Scott, Kyle Washington, Cane Broome and dive a bit deeper into Jarron Cumberland. We also end up down a winding road where we talk about Titus Rubles and his 3 point shooting ability, or rather lack thereof.

Chris and I focus up on the AAC regular season championship game against Wichita State. We preview the huge rematch before giving our prediction on how UC will fare.

We flip the script a little bit to round out the show, as we discuss the Bearcats recently released football schedule. Is there a march to a bowl game? Will this be another long season? What games seem dangerous? What games are winnable? I suppose all of them are winnable, but which games do we think are surefire wins?

All in all, this was a very fun time and I hope you all enjoy it as much as I did.

Like previous editions of the show, you can find the podcast on iTunes, Stitcher, Google Play and anywhere else podcasts are found for that matter. If there are more places you want the podcast, I will provide them. As always, thank you for your support. It’s greatly appreciated.