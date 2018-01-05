Hi. In this edition of the Bearcats BlogCast, Chris and I discuss the recent Bearcats victories over Memphis and Temple. We talk about the highs this team showcased against a down Memphis squad, while discussing some of the lows this team faced, albeit lows in a victory, against Temple. We hit up Jarron Cumberland, Jacob Evans, Justin Jenifer, the free throw shooting, the turnovers, the bench, the foul Cumberland was called for late against Temple and so much more.

We take a pivot to discussing the rest of the conference to see where they stand after the opening stretch. We give our opinions about if Tulane, Tulsa and Houston are for real. We also talk about what the hell is happening at UConn and Memphis, as well as see if a Bearcat can crack first team all conference.

The podcast is closed by a pretty in depth discussion of Central Florida’s national championship and the ramifications of their big season. This takes a little turn for the depressing, but that’s reversed by us giving our bowl takes.

Like previous editions of the show, you can find the podcast on iTunes, Stitcher, Google Play and anywhere else podcasts are found for that matter. If there are more places you want the podcast, I will provide them. As always, thank you for your support. It’s greatly appreciated.