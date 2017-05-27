We all love sports. They’re exciting and they bring fans together for great experiences. Some of the best places to experience sports are live in the stadium, as well as at a sports bar, or even at home watching on TV from your couch. However, with the new technology of the past few years, there’s another great way to experience sports – and that’s on your smartphone. There are tons and tons of apps out there for sports fans that bring sports experiences to a new level. Whether it’s sports games, highlights, stats, news, game recaps, or even betting apps, there is no shortage of great app experiences for fans to take with them on the go, to work, school, or play. With that in mind, we’ve created a list of the best four football apps that fans can enjoy. We hope you enjoy this list as much as you enjoy the apps!

#1 – The Betfair Android App

The betfair sportsbook android app is far and away the best football app available anywhere. This app lets you review the odds of every single football match in real time as well as place wagers on the games you want to bet on, with just a swipe of your finger. It honestly couldn’t get more easy or convenient. When you’re on the go and you’ve forgotten to place a wager on an upcoming game, you no longer need to sweat. You just pop out your phone, open up the app, and within a matter of seconds you’re able to place the wager before the match gets underway. It can be a real life saver for sports bettors to have such quick and easy access to an app like this. You should definitely go and download the app as soon as possible from the Android marketplace or other Android app distributors.

#2 – Dream League Soccer 2017 iPhone App

The Dream League Soccer 2017 app is another great game for mobile devices. While very different from our top app from betfair, this a fun game that soccer fans of all ages will enjoy. This game let’s you play the role of general manager of a soccer team and build your dream squad from scratch. Fans always like to think that they know the best trades and moves that teams can make to improve their squads, and this game let’s those fans put their money where their mouth is as they attempt to assemble an unbeatable team of football players. This game is great fun and comes highly recommended.

#3 – Sky Sports Live Football SC App for Android

Sky Sports is one of the biggest names in Euro sports and so it’s no surprise that they’ve developed a top-notch app for football fans. The Sky Sports Live Football SC app gives fans up to the minute scores and information about ongoing matches. With this app, you’ll never miss a second of the action or feel like you’re left in the dark when it comes to a soccer match. This app is a great companion to our favorite Betfair app as it has a nice interface and is another way to check in on the matches that you wagered on at Betfair. The app store has both of these apps available and we definitely recommend that you go there and give both of them a download.

#4 – Head Soccer for iPhone

This app is a silly football game app that is a ton of fun. You play as a cartoon soccer player who travels around the world to take on various silly opponents in a one-on-one soccer tournament. Each player is very unique and has their own special move that they will use to score goals once their charge meter is all powered up. The game really is a ton of fun and while not serious at all, does take some serious skill to master. If you’re looking for some light-hearted soccer-related fun, you can’t go wrong with downloading the game. It’s easy to pick up and hard to put down, that’s for sure!

So that’s our list of the Top 4 football apps for mobile. Please be sure to check them all out and give them a download. You definitely won’t regret it. If you have another app that you like, please let us know in the comments section and perhaps we will add it to this list. Thanks!