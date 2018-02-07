Artistic roller skating is a type of skating that focuses on the form and shapes that the skater makes and is very similar to the very popular figure-skating on ice. Artistic roller skating can be a great, cheap way to have fun and get some exercise, all while developing your balance, coordination and flexibility. If you’re interested in getting started in artistic roller skating, then look no further

Don’t Be Afraid

Fear of failure is one of the main reasons that many people are reluctant to try a new sport or hobby, but don’t let this be you. Pushing past any reservations or fears you may have just might open up a whole new world of opportunity for you. It’s never too late to try something new, so if a fear of failure or judgement has been stopping you from trying to learn to roller-skate, now’s the time to put that fear to rest.

Find Your Perfect Skates

The first step to properly getting started in artistic roller skating is to buy the right skates. Luckily, these aren’t hard to find, Riedell roller skates offer a huge variety of roller skates to choose from, so no matter what your style is, you’ll be able to find a pair of skates to suit your needs.

If you are positive that you want to practice artistic skating, it may be best to look for a pair of skates that are more simplistic and elegant, as these generally match most outfits and will make your performance look all the more professional.

Do Your Research

Before you head out to the rink yourself for the first time, it’s a good idea to do a bit of research and try to learn some basic moves. Even watching a few YouTube tutorials can help you to understand some of the basic principles and will teach you a few more technical points such as form and balance. This will later come in handy once you start practicing properly, or if you start training with an instructor, as you’ll already have a head start.

Head Out Onto The Rink

Next it’s time to bite the bullet and head out onto the rink. Remember, you’re not going to be perfect, so don’t beat yourself up if you make a few mistakes. Artistic roller-skating is about having fun and expressing yourself, so do just that. Once you’ve mastered a few new moves and techniques, you can start putting a whole routine together and set it to music, which is where the real fun starts.

Look Into Getting An Instructor

If you are serious about learning how to skate, you might want to consider getting yourself an instructor. Not only is an instructor an extra pair of eyes to judge your work and improve your skills, they can help to inspire and develop your talents much quicker than working on your own could. A good instructor should be patient and kind, but not afraid to point out where you could improve and how to do it.