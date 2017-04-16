Quantcast
The Sports Daily > Blue Jays Mic
2017 Season, Ep. 10: Orioles at Jays on 4/15/17
Posted by on April 15, 2017

Episode 10 of Blue Jays Mic, which means another casual, nerve-wracking play-by-play of our Toronto Blue Jays.

If you don’t know already, my goal with this podcast is to help you relive the 9th inning from a fan’s perspective and sleep better.

Enjoy the ballgame: Bottom of the 9th inning. Blue Jays are tied 1-1 against the Orioles at the Rogers Centre …

 

Spoiler Alert: Kendrys Morales is da bomb!

Go Jays!

Gif from MLB.TV.

 