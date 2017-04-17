Quantcast
2017 Season, EP 12: Blue Jays reflections, observations and a suggestion
Posted by on April 17, 2017

In the 12th episode of Blue Jays Mic, I reflect on the Blue Jay’s Home Stand against the Milwaukee Brewers and Baltimore Orioles last week.

I also have a few observations about players who ignite the offense like Jose Bautista. And a pitching suggestion for Blue Jays manager John Gibbons.

Let’s see whether he applies my suggestion on Tuesday against the Red Sox. I think he will. 😉

 

Spoiler Alert: The Blue Jays are not a bad team. Just a good team with a bad record.

Also, read the trends from the Blue Jays community:

Any questions you want to ask me? Want to talk Jays? Be a guest on the podcast?

Go Jays!

