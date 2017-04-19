Episode 13 of Blue Jays Mic, which means another casual, nerve-wracking play-by-play of our Toronto Blue Jays.

If you don’t know already, my goal with this podcast is to help you relive the 9th inning from a fan’s perspective and sleep better.

Enjoy the ballgame: Bottom of the 9th inning. Blue Jays are trailing the Red Sox at the Rogers Centre 8-4 …

https://thebloguin.files.wordpress.com/2017/04/bjm-ep-13.m4a

Spoiler Alert: Ezequiel Carrera needs to be in the starting lineup tomorrow … !!

Go Jays!

Gif from MLB.TV.