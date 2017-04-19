Posted byon
Episode 13 of Blue Jays Mic, which means another casual, nerve-wracking play-by-play of our Toronto Blue Jays.
If you don’t know already, my goal with this podcast is to help you relive the 9th inning from a fan’s perspective and sleep better.
Enjoy the ballgame: Bottom of the 9th inning. Blue Jays are trailing the Red Sox at the Rogers Centre 8-4 …
Spoiler Alert: Ezequiel Carrera needs to be in the starting lineup tomorrow … !!
Also, read the trends from the Blue Jays community:
Any questions you want to ask me? Want to talk Jays? Be a guest on the podcast?
DM me on Twitter: @bluejaysmic. Email me: davidpan@bloguin.com.
Go Jays!
Gif from MLB.TV.