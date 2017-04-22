Episode 16 of Blue Jays Mic, which means another casual, nerve-wracking play-by-play of our Toronto Blue Jays.

If you’re new to the podcast, my goal is to help you relive the 9th inning from a fan’s perspective and sleep better.

Enjoy the ballgame: The 9th inning is over, and now it’s the bottom of the 13th. Blue Jays are leading the Angels 8-5 here at The Big A …

Spoiler Alert: Jose Bautista is back! Confident like last year 🙂 Shout out to Joe Biagini too!

Go Jays!

