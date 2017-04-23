Episode 17 of Blue Jays Mic, which means another casual, nerve-wracking play-by-play of our Toronto Blue Jays.

If you’re new to the podcast, my goal is to help you relive the 9th inning from a fan’s perspective and sleep better.

Enjoy the ballgame: Top of the 9th. Blue Jays are trailing the Angels 5-3 at The Big A …

https://thebloguin.files.wordpress.com/2017/04/bjm-ep17.m4a

Spoiler Alert: Kevin Pillar and Justin Smoak‘s bats came alive in the late innings.

Go Jays!

