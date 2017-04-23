Posted byon
Episode 17 of Blue Jays Mic, which means another casual, nerve-wracking play-by-play of our Toronto Blue Jays.
If you’re new to the podcast, my goal is to help you relive the 9th inning from a fan’s perspective and sleep better.
Enjoy the ballgame: Top of the 9th. Blue Jays are trailing the Angels 5-3 at The Big A …
Spoiler Alert: Kevin Pillar and Justin Smoak‘s bats came alive in the late innings.
Also, read the trends from the Blue Jays community:
Any questions you want to ask me? Want to talk Jays? Be a guest on the podcast?
DM me on Twitter: @bluejaysmic. Email me: davidpan@bloguin.com.
Go Jays!
Gif from MLB.TV.