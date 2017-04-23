Posted byon
Episode 18 of Blue Jays Mic, which means another casual, nerve-wracking play-by-play of our Toronto Blue Jays.
If you’re new to the podcast, my goal is to help you relive the 9th inning from a fan’s perspective and sleep better.
Enjoy the ballgame: Bottom of the 9th. Blue Jays are leading the Angels 6-1 at The Big A …
Spoiler Alert: Devon Travis got the offense rolling in the top of the 8th. So did Kevin Pillar, and later Ryan Goins 🙂
Also, read the trends from the Blue Jays community:
Go Jays!
Gif from MLB.TV.