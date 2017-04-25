Episode 19 of Blue Jays Mic, which means another casual, nerve-wracking play-by-play of our Toronto Blue Jays.

If you’re new to the podcast, my goal is to help you relive the 9th inning from a fan’s perspective and sleep better.

Enjoy the ballgame: Top of the 9th. Blue Jays are trailing the Angels 2-1 at The Big A …

https://thebloguin.files.wordpress.com/2017/04/blue-jays-mic-19.m4a

Spoiler Alert: Russell Martin with the solo home run today. The Blue Jays are getting more hits, but those hits are not translating into runs. At least not yet.

Go Jays!

Gif from MLB.TV.