2017 Season, Ep. 21: Jays at Cardinals on 4/27/17
Posted by on April 27, 2017

Episode 21 of Blue Jays Mic, which means another casual, nerve-wracking play-by-play of our Toronto Blue Jays.

If you’re new to the podcast, my goal is to help you relive the 9th inning from a fan’s perspective and sleep better.

Enjoy the ballgame: 9th inning is over. Bottom of the 11th. Blue Jays are tied against the Cardinals 4-4 in the first game of a doubleheader at Busch Stadium …

 

Spoiler Alert: The Cardinal’s Matt Carpenter … ugh!!!!

Go Jays!

Gif from MLB.TV.