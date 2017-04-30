Episode 22 of Blue Jays Mic, which means another casual, nerve-wracking play-by-play of our Toronto Blue Jays.

If you’re new to the podcast, my goal is to help you relive the 9th inning from a fan’s perspective and sleep better.

Enjoy the ballgame: Top of the 9th inning. Blue Jays are leading the Rays 3-1 at the Rogers Centre … trying to win their first series this season.

https://thebloguin.files.wordpress.com/2017/04/bluejaysmic-22.m4a

Spoiler Alert: Roberto Osuna was on fire today, striking out Rickie Weeks.

Gif from MLB.TV.