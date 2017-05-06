Episode 23 of Blue Jays Mic, which means another casual, nerve-wracking play-by-play of our Toronto Blue Jays.

If you’re new to the podcast, my goal is to help you relive the 9th inning from a fan’s perspective and sleep better.

Enjoy the ballgame: Bottom of the 9th inning. Blue Jays are leading the Rays 8-4 at Tropicana Field …

https://thebloguin.files.wordpress.com/2017/05/23.m4a

Spoiler Alert: Roberto Osuna tonight had an easy 1-2-3 against the Rays.

Go Jays!

