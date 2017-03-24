Let me say that again: Blue Jays defeat the Red Sox 3-2.

You heard that right. Blue Jays win, but really it’s just another Spring Training game. If you want more boxscore info, LISTEN here:

https://thebloguin.files.wordpress.com/2017/03/3417-jays-recap.m4a

And WATCH the highlights. Enjoy!

BOTTOM 1st: Blue Jays are in flight 1-0 courtesy of Jose Bautista:

BOTTOM 2nd: Devon Travis. RBI Double to left field. 2-0 Blue Jays:

BOTTOM 2nd again: Troy Tulowitzki extends the lead, 3-0:

Fast forward to the bottom of the 9th, and the rest is history.

