3/24/17: Blue Jays defeat Red Sox, 3-2
Posted by on March 24, 2017

Let me say that again: Blue Jays defeat the Red Sox 3-2.

You heard that right. Blue Jays win, but really it’s just another Spring Training game. If you want more boxscore info, LISTEN here:

 

If not, because you already know the Blue Jays won 3-2, check out what’s TRENDING in the Blue Jays community:

And WATCH the highlights. Enjoy!

  • BOTTOM 1st: Blue Jays are in flight 1-0 courtesy of Jose Bautista:

  • BOTTOM 2nd: Devon Travis. RBI Double to left field. 2-0 Blue Jays:

  • Fast forward to the bottom of the 9th, and the rest is history.

Go Jays! Follow me on Twitter: @BlueJaysmic.

