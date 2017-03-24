Posted byon
Let me say that again: Blue Jays defeat the Red Sox 3-2.
You heard that right. Blue Jays win, but really it’s just another Spring Training game. If you want more boxscore info, LISTEN here:
If not, because you already know the Blue Jays won 3-2, check out what’s TRENDING in the Blue Jays community:
And WATCH the highlights. Enjoy!
- BOTTOM 1st: Blue Jays are in flight 1-0 courtesy of Jose Bautista:
- BOTTOM 2nd: Devon Travis. RBI Double to left field. 2-0 Blue Jays:
- BOTTOM 2nd again: Troy Tulowitzki extends the lead, 3-0:
- Fast forward to the bottom of the 9th, and the rest is history.
