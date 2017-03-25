Quantcast
3/25/17: Blue Jays blew it against the Yankees
Posted by on March 25, 2017

Omgosh! The Blue Jays blew it! 

With two outs in the bottom of the 9th inning, the Blue Jays gave up two runs to the Yankees. They lost today’s game by a final score of 6-5.

I know: another meaningless Spring Training game, but the Blue Jays lost. Very hard to swallow this one.

Sigh. Here’s my reaction to the loss:

 

Here’s what trending from the Blue Jays community after the loss:

And here are the highlights. Enjoy.

  • And the rest…is history.

Go Jays.

Gif courtesy of Giphy