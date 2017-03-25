Omgosh! The Blue Jays blew it!

With two outs in the bottom of the 9th inning, the Blue Jays gave up two runs to the Yankees. They lost today’s game by a final score of 6-5.

I know: another meaningless Spring Training game, but the Blue Jays lost. Very hard to swallow this one.

Sigh. Here’s my reaction to the loss::

https://thebloguin.files.wordpress.com/2017/03/32517-jays-loss.m4a

Here’s what trending from the Blue Jays community after the loss:

And here are the highlights. Enjoy.

BOTTOM 1st: Kendrys Morales. RBI single to right field. Devon Travis scores! 1-0 Blue Jays

TOP 2nd: Ryan Goins with a 2-run homer!

TOP 4th: Jarrod Saltalamacchia with a solo homer! 4-3 Blue Jays

TOP 7th: Devon Travis extends the lead 5-3.

And the rest…is history.

Go Jays.

Gif courtesy of Giphy