Posted byon
Omgosh! The Blue Jays blew it!
With two outs in the bottom of the 9th inning, the Blue Jays gave up two runs to the Yankees. They lost today’s game by a final score of 6-5.
I know: another meaningless Spring Training game, but the Blue Jays lost. Very hard to swallow this one.
Sigh. Here’s my reaction to the loss::
Here’s what trending from the Blue Jays community after the loss:
And here are the highlights. Enjoy.
- BOTTOM 1st: Kendrys Morales. RBI single to right field. Devon Travis scores! 1-0 Blue Jays
- TOP 2nd: Ryan Goins with a 2-run homer!
- TOP 4th: Jarrod Saltalamacchia with a solo homer! 4-3 Blue Jays
- TOP 7th: Devon Travis extends the lead 5-3.
- And the rest…is history.
Go Jays.
Gif courtesy of Giphy