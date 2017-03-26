Posted byon
Here are some highlights from the split squad game against the Detroit Tigers and Baltimore Orioles:
Vs. Tigers:
- TOP 7th: Ryan McBroom homers! Blue Jays tie the game 2-2.
- TOP 9th: Alex Monsalve‘s solo homer gives the Blue Jays the lead, 3-2.
- TOP 9th again: Christian Lopes follows Monsalve’s lead with a solo homer, extending the Jay’s lead
- And the rest is … history. Blue Jays win it 4-3!
Vs. Orioles:
- BOTTOM 1st: Jarrod Saltalamacchia ties it 1-1 with a RBI groundout, scoring Melvin Upton Jr.
- And the rest is … history. Blue Jays lose 2-1.
Gif courtesy of Giphy.