3/26/17: Offensive highlights from Blue Jays vs. Tigers/Orioles
Posted by on March 26, 2017

Here are some highlights from the split squad game against the Detroit Tigers and Baltimore Orioles:

Vs. Tigers:

  • TOP 9th: Alex Monsalve‘s solo homer gives the Blue Jays the lead, 3-2.

  • TOP 9th again: Christian Lopes follows Monsalve’s lead with a solo homer, extending the Jay’s lead

  • And the rest is … history. Blue Jays win it 4-3!

Vs. Orioles:

  • And the rest is … history. Blue Jays lose 2-1.

