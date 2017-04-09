Posted byon
Here are the top 5 Blue Jays highlights this week. Enjoy:
[ Related: BLUE JAYS MIC EP. 4: JAYS VS. RAYS ON 4/9/17 ]
1) 4/6/17: Marcus Stroman dominates the Rays:
2) 4/5/17: Kevin Pillar flashes his glove against Manny Machado:
3) 4/6/17: “Welcome to the Blue Jays” Kendrys Morales!
4) 4/7/17: Troy Tulowitzki hits his first home run!
5) 4/3/17: Orioles fans booing the Blue Jays lineup (except for Steve Pearce):
And the rest is … history.
Also, read the trends from the Blue Jays community:
GO Jays. Follow me on Twitter: @bluejaysmic.
Gif courtesy of Giphy.