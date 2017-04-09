Here are the top 5 Blue Jays highlights this week. Enjoy:

1) 4/6/17: Marcus Stroman dominates the Rays:

Your browser does not support iframes.

2) 4/5/17: Kevin Pillar flashes his glove against Manny Machado:

Your browser does not support iframes.

3) 4/6/17: “Welcome to the Blue Jays” Kendrys Morales!

Your browser does not support iframes.

4) 4/7/17: Troy Tulowitzki hits his first home run!

Your browser does not support iframes.

5) 4/3/17: Orioles fans booing the Blue Jays lineup (except for Steve Pearce):

Your browser does not support iframes.

And the rest is … history.

Also, read the trends from the Blue Jays community:

GO Jays. Follow me on Twitter: @bluejaysmic.

Gif courtesy of Giphy.