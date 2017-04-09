Quantcast
Top 5 Blue Jays Highlights: 4/2/17 – 4/9/17
Posted by on April 9, 2017

Here are the top 5 Blue Jays highlights this week. Enjoy:

1) 4/6/17: Marcus Stroman dominates the Rays:

2) 4/5/17: Kevin Pillar flashes his glove against Manny Machado:

3) 4/6/17: “Welcome to the Blue Jays” Kendrys Morales!

4) 4/7/17: Troy Tulowitzki hits his first home run!

5) 4/3/17: Orioles fans booing the Blue Jays lineup (except for Steve Pearce):

And the rest is … history.

Also, read the trends from the Blue Jays community:

