It’s official: The Blue Jays lost to the Tampa Bay Rays … 7-11.

The Blue Jays have one of the best offenses in the league, but their pitching tonight struggled …

Phew. What a game huh? (Just an FYI: The game lasted over 4 hours!)

Phew! What a game. What a game …

I’m so tired right now, so … instead of recapping each play, let’s recap the fan reactions on Twitter.

1) Francisco Liriano lasted 1/3 of an inning.

Lariano's biggest problem is Lariano. Needs to throw strikes. #bluejays — MoJoe (@JoeMam1) April 7, 2017

Poor Liriano 😥 I want to give him a hug #BlueJays #LetsRise — Jackie Allan (@jackieaallan) April 7, 2017

Okay… Osuna consoling Frankie is absolutely precious. #BlueJays — Michelle (@MisheeMore) April 7, 2017

2) Who should be catching Liriano? Russell Martin or Jarrod Saltalamacchia?

Nothing against Salti but Martin should be catching lariano #LetsRISE #BlueJays — Shane McGuire (@McGuire80) April 7, 2017

Russell Martin catching makes no difference in this game. Don't be stupid. #BlueJays — Chris Henderson (@Baseball4Brains) April 8, 2017

People complaining about Salty catching should go back to complaining about the Leafs #BlueJays — DaveD🇨🇦 (@Puckywuckums) April 8, 2017

#BlueJays Why is Jared catching Liriano anyway. I thought Martin was his horse whisperer? Don't understand Gibby? — dave wilter (@kipsy1979) April 8, 2017

It's Gibby's fault that pairing Liriano and Salty, not with Martin.#Bluejays — kidoo (@no1torfan_japan) April 8, 2017

Catching up on twitter and trying not to be one of those crazy Martin-Liriano conspiracy nuts. #BlueJays — BR4D (@BR4D_A) April 8, 2017

4) Blue Jays fans hate Tropicana Field.

The TROP is A JOKE!!!!!!!!!!! #BlueJays — Amanda M (@AmandaDianeM) April 8, 2017

Dumbest ballpark in the league. Can of corn fly ball turns into a double. #BlueJays — Wade (@Every5thDay) April 8, 2017

The Trop is the cave of evil from Empire #BlueJays — Patrick Flannery (@Tilberian) April 8, 2017

5) Blue Jays fans love Troy Tulowitzki tonight! He drove in the Blue Jays’ first 3 runs.

Troy Tulowitzki came to Tampa to hit baseballs hard to the opposite field. #BlueJays — Keegan Matheson (@KeeganMatheson) April 8, 2017

6) Blue Jays fans were praying for a comeback in between innings.

Come on boys! Let's tie this thing up! Dont let them score anymore runs! #LetsRISE #BlueJays — Michelle (@jebus1346) April 8, 2017

Back to the #BlueJays game and wow! What a comeback! Look at Smoaky go! ⚾️💙#LetsRise — Tedracat 🇨🇦 (@Tedracat) April 8, 2017

And finally….

7) The Blue Jays tied the game, then lost the lead

We were up, then down, now tied. C'mon #BlueJays #LetsRise Time to take the lead! ⚾️ — Lorraine McMillanG (@bluejaylover49) April 8, 2017

It's now a 7-6 game for the #BlueJays. I can't possibly go for a run until this game is finished!!#LetsRise pic.twitter.com/ZojBvAKsPM — For Love of the Run (@ForLoveOfTheRun) April 8, 2017

Aaaaaargh. #Rays retake the lead in B6th, 8-7 over #BlueJays and there's no one out, 2 men on. Aaaargh. #LetsRISE 😢 — Marla Waltman (@marlawd) April 8, 2017

No point having the game's best offence if you can't pitch. #BlueJays #LetsRise — Paul Daniel (@pauld08) April 8, 2017

The rest is history.

