It’s official: The Blue Jays lost to the Tampa Bay Rays … 7-11.
The Blue Jays have one of the best offenses in the league, but their pitching tonight struggled …
Phew. What a game huh? (Just an FYI: The game lasted over 4 hours!)
Phew! What a game. What a game …
I’m so tired right now, so … instead of recapping each play, let’s recap the fan reactions on Twitter.
1) Francisco Liriano lasted 1/3 of an inning.
2) Who should be catching Liriano? Russell Martin or Jarrod Saltalamacchia?
4) Blue Jays fans hate Tropicana Field.
5) Blue Jays fans love Troy Tulowitzki tonight! He drove in the Blue Jays’ first 3 runs.
6) Blue Jays fans were praying for a comeback in between innings.
And finally….
7) The Blue Jays tied the game, then lost the lead
The rest is history.
