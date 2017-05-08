Quantcast
5/7/17, Ep. 24: Jays at Rays
Posted by on May 7, 2017

Episode 24 of Blue Jays Mic, which means another casual, nerve-wracking play-by-play of our Toronto Blue Jays.

If you’re new to the podcast, my goal is to help you relive the 9th inning from a fan’s perspective and sleep better.

Enjoy the ballgame: Bottom of the 9th inning. Blue Jays are leading the Rays 2-1 at Tropicana Field  …

 

Spoiler Alert: Roberto Osuna struck out the Ray’s first baseman, Logan Morrison, with 3 pitches.

Any questions you want to ask me? Want to talk Jays? Be a guest on the podcast?

DM me on Twitter@bluejaysmicEmail me: davidpan@bloguin.com.

Go Jays!

Gif from MLB.TV.