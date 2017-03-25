Don’t have MLB.TV? Missed the Gameday Audio because you don’t have time to listen?

No worries, Blue Jays Mic is here for you! I’ll be doing a casual play-by-play of our Toronto Blue Jays every weekend during the regular season.

My goal with this podcast is to help you relive the game and sleep better.

Hopefully, I’d do you some justice. Enjoy the inaugural episode: Top of the 9th inning. Blue Jays lead the Yankees 5-4…

Spoiler Alert: I’m super nervous in the beginning. Bear with me.

Any questions you want to ask me? Want to talk Jays? Be a guest on the podcast?

DM me on Twitter: @bluejaysmic. Email me: davidpan@bloguin.com.

Go Jays!