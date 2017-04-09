Missed today’s game?

No worries, Blue Jays Mic is here for you! I’ll be doing casual, nerve-wracking play-by-play of our Toronto Blue Jays every weekend during the regular season.

My goal with this podcast is to help you relive the 9th inning from a fan’s perspective, sleep better or stay awake.

Hopefully, I’d do you some justice. Enjoy the ballgame: Top of the 9th inning. Blue Jays are trailing the Rays 2-7 at Tropicana Field …

Spoiler Alert: The Blue Jays stayed alive thanks to Jose Bautista.

Any questions you want to ask me? Want to talk Jays? Be a guest on the podcast?

DM me on Twitter: @bluejaysmic. Email me: davidpan@bloguin.com.

Go Jays!