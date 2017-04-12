Missed today’s game?

No worries, Blue Jays Mic is here for you! I’ll be doing casual, nerve-wracking play-by-play of our Toronto Blue Jays everyday during the regular season.

My goal with this podcast is to help you relive the 9th inning from a fan’s perspective and sleep better.

Enjoy the ballgame: Bottom of the 9th inning. Blue Jays are trailing the Brewers 4-3 at the Rogers Centre … Kevin Pillar, Josh Donaldson and Devon Travis are due up.

Spoiler Alert: J.A. Happ lasted 4 2/3 innings, not 6 2/3.

Any questions you want to ask me? Want to talk Jays? Be a guest on the podcast?

DM me on Twitter: @bluejaysmic. Email me: davidpan@bloguin.com.

Go Jays!