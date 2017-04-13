Episode 6 of Blue Jays Mic, which means another casual, nerve-wracking play-by-play of our Toronto Blue Jays.

If you don’t know already, my goal with this podcast is to help you relive the 9th inning from a fan’s perspective and sleep better.

Enjoy the ballgame: Bottom of the 9th inning. Blue Jays are behind the Brewers 2-0 at the Rogers Centre …

Marcus Stroman was fantastic for nine solid innings …

Let’s see what the Blue Jays do here …

Spoiler Alert: Jose Bautista, Josh Donaldson and Kendrys Morales are due up against Neftali Feliz.

Go Jays!

Artwork: Stephen Slesinski