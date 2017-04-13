Posted byon
Episode 6 of Blue Jays Mic, which means another casual, nerve-wracking play-by-play of our Toronto Blue Jays.
If you don’t know already, my goal with this podcast is to help you relive the 9th inning from a fan’s perspective and sleep better.
Enjoy the ballgame: Bottom of the 9th inning. Blue Jays are behind the Brewers 2-0 at the Rogers Centre …
Marcus Stroman was fantastic for nine solid innings …
Let’s see what the Blue Jays do here …
Spoiler Alert: Jose Bautista, Josh Donaldson and Kendrys Morales are due up against Neftali Feliz.
Go Jays!
Artwork: Stephen Slesinski