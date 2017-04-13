Welcome to the 7th episode, a special edition of Blue Jays Mic.

My guest today is Ian Hunter, the founder of Blue Jay Hunter.

I got to know Ian better—he’s a great guy!—and we discussed the Blue Jays season thus far.

Ian also shared his suggestions for aspiring Blue Jays blogger, vloggers and podcasters.

You don’t want to miss his insights:

Spoiler Alert: Ian LOVES Buck Martinez as the Blue Jays PxP. I, on the other hand, love … [listen for the answer]

Also, follow Ian on Twitter @BlueJayHunter.

Any questions you want to ask me? Want to talk Jays? Be a guest on the podcast?

DM me on Twitter: @bluejaysmic. Email me: davidpan@bloguin.com.

Go Jays!