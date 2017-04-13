Posted byon
Welcome to the 7th episode, a special edition of Blue Jays Mic.
My guest today is Ian Hunter, the founder of Blue Jay Hunter.
I got to know Ian better—he’s a great guy!—and we discussed the Blue Jays season thus far.
Ian also shared his suggestions for aspiring Blue Jays blogger, vloggers and podcasters.
You don’t want to miss his insights:
Spoiler Alert: Ian LOVES Buck Martinez as the Blue Jays PxP. I, on the other hand, love … [listen for the answer]
Also, follow Ian on Twitter @BlueJayHunter.
Any questions you want to ask me? Want to talk Jays? Be a guest on the podcast?
DM me on Twitter: @bluejaysmic. Email me: davidpan@bloguin.com.
Go Jays!