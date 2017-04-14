Episode 8 of Blue Jays Mic, which means another casual, nerve-wracking play-by-play of our Toronto Blue Jays.

If you don’t know already, my goal with this podcast is to help you relive the 9th inning from a fan’s perspective and sleep better.

Enjoy the ballgame: Bottom of the 9th inning. Blue Jays are behind the Orioles 2-1 at the Rogers Centre …

Kendrys Morales, Troy Tulowitzki, Russell Martin are due up.

https://thebloguin.files.wordpress.com/2017/04/blue-jays-mic-ep-8.m4a

Spoiler Alert: Blue Jays fans were nervous in the bottom of the 9th inning. So was Zach Britton against Steve Pearce.

