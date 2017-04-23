Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Troy Tulowitzki has joined his good friend, Josh Donaldson, on the disabled list with a hamstring injury. The Blue Jays sit at the bottom of the American League East with only 4 wins. There have been minimal bright spots for the Blue Jays and with Tulowitzki and Donaldson spending time on the disabled list, it’s just disaster after disaster for the team from Toronto. Tulo has a slash line of .263/.295/.386. His batting average is on par with his 2016 season but his on-base percentage is 20 points lower than any of his other ten professional seasons. And, although his strikeout percentage is down so is his walk percentage. In 2015 and 2016, Tulo walked over 7% of the time respectively. In 2017, he has walked in only 4.9% of his at-bats. With Donaldson down, Tulo has placed extra pressure on himself to deliver big time hits.

They came into the season with high hopes but reality has been unable to match expectations. The Blue Jays will need to turn around their season in a quick way if they want to have a chance at catching their rivals in the American League East. The Orioles, Yankees, Red Sox, and Rays all boast .500+ records which makes it an even more difficult situation for the Blue Jays to catch these teams.