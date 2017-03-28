So, this just happened:

Latest #BlueJays cuts: Jeff Beliveau, Leonel Campos, Chad Girodo, Casey Lawrence and Tim Mayza re-assigned to minor-league camp. — Shi Davidi (@ShiDavidi) March 28, 2017

That’s right: Jeff Beliveau, Leonel Campos, Chad Girodo, Casey Lawrence and Tim Mayza—gone! Didn’t make the Opening Day roster.

Sad—I’m sad. I really liked Tim Mayza. My casual thoughts on his demotion:

You look at his numbers, and you may be thinking: David, what you said makes no sense. I know—the numbers ain’t pretty, I get it—but check out these videos:

How can you not like this guy? Mayza is a prospect, sure, but he has beautiful mechanics.

So you never know, Blue Jays fans. We may see him in the big leagues sooner than we think.

GO Jays. Follow me on Twitter: @bluejaysmic

Gif courtesy of Giphy