So, this just happened:
That’s right: Jeff Beliveau, Leonel Campos, Chad Girodo, Casey Lawrence and Tim Mayza—gone! Didn’t make the Opening Day roster.
Sad—I’m sad. I really liked Tim Mayza. My casual thoughts on his demotion:
You look at his numbers, and you may be thinking: David, what you said makes no sense. I know—the numbers ain’t pretty, I get it—but check out these videos:
How can you not like this guy? Mayza is a prospect, sure, but he has beautiful mechanics.
So you never know, Blue Jays fans. We may see him in the big leagues sooner than we think.
